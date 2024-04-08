Special Forces Show Car With Russian Officers Being Destroyed By FPV Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 2nd Assault Detachment of the Omega Special Forces Center showed how they destroyed a car with Russian officers in the east using an FPV drone.

According to Ukrinform, the Omega Special Forces Center of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video.

In the eastern direction, during aerial reconnaissance, Omega soldiers spotted a civilian car moving toward Russian positions.

"From the radio intercepts, it became clear that they were officers of the enemy unit,” the special forces said.

As a result of an FPV drone strike on the car, one Russian invader was killed and another was wounded.

