Enemy UAV Hit Logistics And Transportation Facility In Odesa Region

In the Odesa region, enemy Shahed UAVs damaged a logistics and transportation facility and a filling station in an overnight attack.

This was reported by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the Odesa district was hit. A logistics and transportation facility was damaged. The consequences are being clarified. A filling station was also damaged by the falling debris from the downed drone. No one was injured," the statement said.

The Russian forces launched Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs in several waves on the southern regions. The enemy's target was critical infrastructure.

The Southern Defense Forces destroyed seven enemy UAVs, including four in the Odesa region, two in the Mykolaiv region, and one in the Kirovohrad region.