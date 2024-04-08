Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 17 Enemy Shahed Uavs, One Missile Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 8, 2024, the enemy launched an attack with a Kh-59 guided missile from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region and 24 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea, the Kursk and Yeysk districts in Russia.

According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram .

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Kh-59 guided missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 17 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions,” the report says.

As reported, in the Odesa region, enemy Shahed UAVs damaged a logistics and transportation facility and a filling station overnight Monday.