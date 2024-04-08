Seerat Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To ‘Warmest And Kindest’ Allu Arjun

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her roles in several Telugu films, took to her official Instagram handle to wish superstar Allu Arjun on his 42nd birthday.

Sharing a selfie with the 'Pushpa' star, Seerat described him as the“warmest and kindest.”

In the caption, the actress wrote:“Happiest birthday to the warmest, kindest and the most awakened energy! May you be lifted up to even higher grounds this year @alluarjunonline.”

On the work front, the much-anticipated teaser of Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to drop today (Monday) at 11:07 a.m. coinciding with the actor's birthday celebrations.

A new poster from the film, released on April 7, showcases Allu Arjun in his titular character of Pushparaj holding an axe in his hand, seated in a chair as he stares at the camera in full swag.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' stars Allu Arjun along with Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media and is set to be released on August 15, 2024.