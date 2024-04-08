Two Held For ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Threat At Delhi Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Two passengers were arrested by police for giving threat of a 'nuclear bomb' to security staff during frisking at Delhi's IGI airport, an official said on Monday.

The official said that the incident occurred on April 5.

The duo was identified as Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, both residents of Rajkot in Gujarat.

According to FIR, accessed by IANS, Secondary Ladder Point Security (SLPC) for Akasa Air flight QP-1334 (DEL-AMD) was going on when passengers Jignesh Malan and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, who were scheduled to travel in the airline, reported to staff for frisking.

“While the frisking passenger commented, "What are you checking when it is already done? However, the staff replied very politely, "Sir it is a duty and additional security measure for the security of the aircraft and its occupant. The passengers replied 'Aap kya karoge Main Nuclear bomb le jaa raha hun',” read the FIR filed by airline official.

The FIR further said that as a result, a decision was made to offload the passenger on account of the security threat to the aircraft and its occupants.

A senior police official said that a case under section 182, 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and both passengers have been placed under arrest.