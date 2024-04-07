Sophie Molineux Earns CA Contract Ahead Of Blockbuster Year

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Sophie Molineux's outstanding return to international cricket has seen the allrounder earn a spot on Cricket Australia's contract list, as part of a 17-strong women's group for the 2024-25 schedule that features a T20 World Cup and Ashes.

Molineux had earned an upgrade to the 2023-24 contract list last month during Australia's tour of Bangladesh, and her excellent returns across five matches in that series see her effectively retain her place, the CA said in a statement.

Meg Lanning is the only player to drop off last season's list, following the former Australia captain's retirement from international cricket last November.

CA contracted women's players 2024-25: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jessica Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham