Hussein Face Wihdat Eyeing Pro League Crown

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Hussein are in the lead 7 points ahead of Faisali as teams head into Week 16 of the Professional Football League as of Thursday.

Standings remained mostly unchanged after week 15 as teams resumed matches after a

two week break as the national team played two World Cup qualifiers

eating Pakistan 7-0 and 3-0 to move to second in Group G while the U23 team took

fifth spot

at the 5thWest Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship.

Hussein are still in the lead after they beat Ma'an 2-1. This week, the leaderswill face Wihdat who lost 2-0 to Faisali and now trail the lead by 12 points. Faisali play Aqaba who beat Mughayer Sarhan 2-1.

Ramtha scored a vital 2-0 win over Shabab Urdun next play Salt, who moved 3 spots to 6th after overcoming Sahab 2-0.

Ahli are trying to move away from the relegation zone. They were held 1-1 with Jalil and next play Mughayer Sarhan. Shabab Urdun who dropped to 7th play Ma'an who also dropped to 9th, while the two at the bottom - Sahab and Jalil - come head to head.

Just like Ramtha, who

surprised fans in 2021, when they won the League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, Hussein seem to have the chance to grab the crown and change the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title.

So far in the season, Wihdat beat Faisali to win the Jordan Super Cup for their 15th time, reigning Pro League champs Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield, while the Jordan Cup is still under way. Regionally, this season saw Wihdat and Faisali failing to advance beyond Round 1 at AFC Cup and Champions League respectively.