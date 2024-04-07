Jordanian Field Hospitals In Gaza, Nablus Serve Over 100,000 Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, dubbed "Gaza/77", has served 29,529 people between

October 7 and April 4, according to the latest statistics released by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).



Meanwhile, the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis in the south of the war-ravaged Gaza strip has received 47,277 cases between November

20 and April 4, JAF said.



Jordan runs two military filed hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008 and another in Khan Younis in the south, which was set up in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

The data also showed that the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus has treated 50,647 patients since November 16 until April 4.



Jordan also runs general surgery stations in Jenin and Ramallah in the West Bank.