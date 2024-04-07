Jordanian Field Hospitals In Gaza, Nablus Serve Over 100,000 Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, dubbed "Gaza/77", has served 29,529 people between
October 7 and April 4, according to the latest statistics released by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
Meanwhile, the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis in the south of the war-ravaged Gaza strip has received 47,277 cases between November
20 and April 4, JAF said.
Jordan runs two military filed hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008 and another in Khan Younis in the south, which was set up in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.
The data also showed that the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus has treated 50,647 patients since November 16 until April 4.
Jordan also runs general surgery stations in Jenin and Ramallah in the West Bank.
MENAFN07042024000028011005ID1108069117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.