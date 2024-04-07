SSIF's JD2.1 Billion Investment Fuels Market Dynamics, Investor Confidence - SSIF CEO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) on Saturday held meetings with key financial institutions, including the Securities Commission, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) and the Securities Depository Centre.

The discussions centred on strategies to enhance investor confidence in the stock market, protect the interests of small shareholders, improve the regulatory framework, and ensure corporate compliance with disclosure and transparency standards, according to an SSIF statement.

SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh reaffirmed the fund's role as a leading institutional investor in the ASE. He highlighted that the fund's investments, which total approximately JD2.1 billion and represent 12.4 per cent of the market capitalisation of the exchange, significantly influence the market dynamics, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Kanakrieh also underscored the crucial role of large investors in aiding regulators to foster improved institutional practices and elevate corporate governance standards within the stock exchange, stressing that these enhancements directly influence corporate performance, thereby augmenting the value of investments for the fund and other shareholders.

Kanakrieh also commended the accomplishments of the capital market institutions highlighting their proactive engagement with investors to solicit feedback on regulatory matters in line with international best practices and cultivate an investment-friendly environment, thereby improving Jordan's position in global rankings.

These meetings form part of SSIF's initiatives to optimise its investment portfolio, which accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's gross domestic product. They also support national efforts to establish Jordan as a premier investment destination and promote sustainable development through infrastructure development.