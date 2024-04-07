Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus Performs 'Complex Life-Saving' Surgery

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital in Nablus performed a complex surgical procedure on a 22-year-old patient on Sunday.

Commander of the hospital, dubbed Nablus /2”, said,“A dedicated medical team, comprising surgeons, technicians and anesthetists, collaborated to execute the operation, which falls within the hospital staff's commitment to deliver essential health services to the local communities in Palestine.”

The general surgeon noted that the patient arrived at the emergency department exhibiting symptoms indicative of a surgical abdomen,

the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



A swift clinical, radiological, and laboratory assessment determined the need for urgent surgery due to a ruptured appendix causing peritonitis, adding that the prompt intervention prevented the patient from progressing to a critical state of sepsis and multiple organ failure.

The surgeon also affirmed that the patient is currently stable and on the path to recovery.

The patient's family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah and the medical teams at the field hospital for their exceptional expertise and care. They also commended the hospital's efforts to enhance local health services in Nablus, particularly during these challenging times.