Foreign Ministry Receives Bahraini Ambassador's Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign Ministry Secretary-General for Expatriates and Diplomatic Affairs, Majid Qatarneh, received on Sunday the credentials of Khalifa bin Abdullah Khalifa as accredited and resident Bahraini ambassador to Jordan.
During their meeting, Qatarneh expressed his best wishes for Khalifa in his new tenure to boost relations between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
