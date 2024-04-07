Bayt El-Khebra Group Restructures Investments In Three Listed Companies For EGP 132.1M

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) On Sunday, the EGX displayed three large-volume transactions for these companies, totalling EGP 132.1m.

Sources revealed that Bayt El-Khebra divested its 8% stake in Arab Cotton Ginning Company, distributing it between Orient Investment Group and Technofacturing in a transaction valued at EGP 44.1m, encompassing approximately 6.05m shares. MID Bank has been appointed as the new custodian.

Furthermore, the group shifted its 8.3% holding in ERC from Kamar Holding to Technofactoring, in a transaction worth EGP 62.15m. The group's investments in HDB were also restructured in a deal valued at EGP 25m.

The sources clarified that this restructuring involved no exits between Bayt El Khebra Group and its subsidiaries.

It is noteworthy that the Group operates in various sectors, including non-banking financial services, economic development, real estate, tourism investment, hotel services, and financial consultancy. It has several subsidiaries that hold significant stakes in numerous companies listed on the EGX.