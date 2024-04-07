Israel Reduces Troops In South Gaza, Egypt To Host New Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel said Sunday it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving just one brigade, as it and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

Israel prepares for Lebanon war

The Israeli army Sunday said it had reached "another phase" of preparation for war on its northern border with Lebanon, where it has spent months exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah. The army said "another phase of the Northern Command's readiness for war" on the Lebanon front has been completed.

Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week's killing of seven aid workers.The military spokesperson did not give details on reasons for withdrawing soldiers or numbers involved. But Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the troops will be preparing for future operations in Gaza.Hamas wants any deal to bring about an end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli forces. Israel has said that, after any truce, it would topple Hamas, which is sworn to its destruction.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no deal without a hostage release and that he would not cave to international pressure. Hamas says an agreement must include freedom of movement of residents across the Gaza Strip.Israel ready to handleany Iran scenario

Israel is ready to handle any scenario that may arise with Iran, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday, after Tehran threatened to retaliate for the killing of Iranian generals on April 1. The Chief of General Staff, Herzi Halevi, said Israel "knows how to deal with Iran - offensively and defensively".

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive since October 7, according to the health ministry in Gaza.Around 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza. Asked about troop withdrawals from the enclave, Israel's Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters that the military was adapting its methods to what has been and will be a long war."The forces are exiting and preparing for their next missions," Gallant said at a meeting with military officials, according to a statement from his office, and "also their coming mission in the Rafah area".Palestinian residents of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, which has come under Israeli bombardment in recent months, said they had seen Israeli forces leaving the centre of the city and retreating to eastern districts.Medics said they found at least 12 Palestinian bodies in the area. Some residents from Khan Younis, who have been sheltering in Rafah, began returning to their neighbourhoods after the Israeli troops left."It seems at the end it may be a happy Eid," said Imad Joudat, 55, who lives with his eight-member family in a tent in Rafah.Israel is also on alert for a possible retaliatory attack from Iran in reaction to the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus on April 1.