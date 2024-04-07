Qatar's Popular Destinations Spruced Up For Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) All public and tourist areas including beaches and parks across the country have been spruced up to receive visitors during the Eid holidays this week.

A large number of residents and tourists are expected to flock to these places. There will be a variety of activities, festivities and events throughout the holidays at various locations, with some organised in partnership between the public and the private sectors.

Souq Waqif has become a landmark in Doha with its heritage architecture and old world charm. The various outlets feature an array of items from food, spices, gifts, jewellery, toys, fabrics, and a wide range of restaurants and cafeterias offering traditional, local and international cuisines. The hotels there have already prepared special programmes for their guests during Eid al-Fitr.

Old Doha Port has become a hot destination with its sea front and open areas, cafeterias and restaurants, aquariums and fishing equipment shops. Further, the country has a good number of public and private beaches with seven of them allocated for families and equipped with kids play areas, walking corridors and various other necessary services, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported. Most of these beaches are free of charge.

Al Wakra Old Souq features a lot of new buildings with heritage design directly overlooking the sea with many activities and events year round. It has also two five star hotels adopting the design of old Qatari houses with direct access to the seafront.

Lusail City will organise a variety of festivities including open concerts, street acrobatics, light shows, and fireworks among other programmes. It is easily accessible through Doha metro with direct link to the city. Lusail City is also linked to Qetaifan Island North with its large waterpark.

Sealine and Khor Al Udaid beaches are considered the best destinations to enjoy sea or desert adventure, where bikes, and 4x4 vehicles could be seen side by side with camels and horses.

Doha Corniche will remain the most sought after destination by Doha residents during weekends and holidays with its scenic views and easily accessible services in addition to the good number of dhows for a short cruise for a reasonable charge.

Malls and shopping centers will offer indoor experiences with some of them preparing special shows and programmes to entertain their visitors besides the usual shopping offers. Other popular destinations include Msheireb Downtown Doha, the different museums across the country, the Pearl Island and Al Khor Park with its unique Panda House alongside a variety of birds and animals housed at various parts of the park.

