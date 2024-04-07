Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi In Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Total Solar Eclipse Today, 4 New Indices And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of The Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka today. Stargazers worldwide await the Total Solar Eclipse. The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction on April 8. The NSE will introduce four new indices in the capital market and F&O segment today.

PM Modi to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9. During this trip, he is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and attend various programmes Solar Eclipse 2024, a rare celestial event on April 8: The upcoming solar eclipse on April 8 is a highly anticipated event for astronomers and science enthusiasts around the world. This rare cosmic phenomenon has generated excitement among stargazers, who are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the celestial spectacle vs Sena: SC lists Thackeray faction's disqualification plea for hearing on April 8- The Supreme Court has listed the hearing of the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction for April 8, 2024. The court has also summoned the original records related to the disqualification of the Eknath Shinde group's MLAs, including those of the Chief Minister, from the office of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Speaker to introduce four new indices in the capital market and F&O segment from April 8: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the introduction of four new indices in the cash, futures and options segments effective from April 8.DCG Cables & Wires IPO to open on April 8: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) DCG Cables And Wires Limited is set to open for subscription on April 8, 2024. The company, which manufactures copper cables and wires, aims to raise ₹49.9 crore through the public issue, which will be open for bidding until April 10, 2024 vs KKR IPL match on April 8: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. Kolkata will look to continue their winning run, while Chennai will strive to avoid their third consecutive loss: Amit Shah to address three election rallies in Hojai, Lakhimpur, and Gohpur on April 7 and 8- Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on April 17 and address a rally in Nalbari ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections to ANI on Thursday, the minister informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Assam over two days, on April 7-8, during which he is scheduled to address three rallies ahead of the seven-phased general elections: IMD forecasts light rain in Pune on April 7-8 - The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of light rainfall in Pune around April 7-8. This prediction is attributed to the movement of the jet stream and the incursion of moisture into the region. The rains are expected to lower daytime temperatures in the area. Additionally, various other districts across Maharashtra are anticipated to experience either light rain or dry conditions during this period.

