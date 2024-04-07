Pune Man Sailing From 'Indonesia To Singapore' Goes Missing, Family Seeks Centre's Help

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 22-year-old Pune man, who was serving as a deck cadet on a merchant ship sailing from Indonesia to Singapore, went missing since Friday afternoon while sailing the vessel, his father said on Sunday.

The missing person, identified as Pranav Karad, has been working with Wilhelmsen Ship Management India Pvt Ltd for the past six months, he said as quoted by PTI.

“The ship was sailing to Singapore from Indonesia. We got a call on Friday night from the shipping company's Mumbai office, saying our kid had vanished while he was on board. A search operation is underway to locate him,” his father Gopal Karad said.

“We are attempting to request assistance from the central government. We have also contacted the police in Pune and Mumbai. Pranav completed a three-year Marine Engineering program at an educational institution in the city,” he added.

Pranav's relatives also approached Pune police for help, however, the officials instructed them to contact Mumbai police as the shipping firm's office is in Andheri, the cop said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune was found murdered in Ahmednagar on April 4. She went missing since March 30. An official informed that the girl was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, including a college friend.

The official said the girl was kidnapped for ransom of ₹9 lakh but later strangulated and buried her body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar. She was pursuing engineering in a college in Wagholi area here.“A male college friend and two other people met her on March 29 and left her off at her dorm. They brought her to Ahmednagar on March 30. They asked her parents for a transfer of ₹9 lakh. After that, they strangled her, buried her body outside of Ahmednagar, and took her cellphone's SIM card out,” the official said.

Her kin filed a complaint and a police probe was started into the kidnapping case. A few days later, all three accused were arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

