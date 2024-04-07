IAEA Head Rafael Mariano Grossi Says Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Significantly Increases Risk Of Accident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "IAEA head says drone attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant significantly increases risk of major accident, reports AP is a developing story keep checking for further updates.
