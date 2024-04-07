SHOCKING! Engine Cover Of Houston-Bound Boeing 737-800 Comes Off At 10000 Feet, Strikes Wing Flap (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Boeing 737-800 aircraft bound for Houston and operated by Southwest Airlines safely returned to Denver International Airport on Sunday following an incident where an engine cover dislodged and struck the wing flap, as confirmed by the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA has announced it will conduct an investigation into the matter. According to air traffic control recordings, one of the pilots reported that "several passengers and flight attendants heard something loud hit the wing."

After landing, the Southwest flight was towed to the gate.

Southwest Airlines informed the media that passengers from the affected flight were transferred to another aircraft, causing a delay of approximately three hours for their arrival in Houston.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the delay but prioritize the safety of our customers and employees above all," the statement from Southwest Airlines read, noting that no injuries were reported.

Maintenance teams from Southwest will conduct a thorough review of the aircraft, which departed at 7:49 a.m. local time and returned at 8:15 a.m., reaching an altitude of about 10,000 feet during the flight.

Records from the FAA indicate that the plane was declared airworthy in May 2015.

This incident is the latest in a series of mechanical problems affecting Boeing aircraft operated by various airlines in recent months, amid ongoing scrutiny over the safety of Boeing planes.

On March 29, engine issues forced a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris to divert to Denver. Crew members on the Boeing 777-200 reported an issue with one engine.

In February, a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston made a safe landing at DIA after mid-flight wing issues were reported. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 757-200.

In January, a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C. was diverted to Denver due to a cracked windshield.