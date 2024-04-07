APR.TW Makes Donations To Help Earthquake Victims In Taiwan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Donates TWD 1 million through APR to the Red Cross Society of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for damage relief from a severe earthquake that occurred in eastern Taiwan on the 3rd





Actively fulfills corporate social responsibility abroad as a global company

SEOUL, South Korea & HUALIEN, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APR -APR Corp. (APR, CEO: Byunghoon Kim), a global beauty tech company, embarked on fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by donating to support earthquake damage relief in Taiwan and helping the disaster victims through its subsidiary in Taiwan.

APR announced on the 5th that it had donated TWD 1 million (approx. KRW 42 million) for emergency earthquake relief to the Red Cross Society of the Republic of China (Taiwan) through its Taiwanese subsidiary, APR.

The donation was decided with a goal to support the regions and disaster victims in Taiwan suffering an enormous damage caused by an earthquake. On the 3rd, at around 7:58 a.m. a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck 25km southeast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan. As of 4:30 p.m. on the same day, the earthquake caused numerous casualties including nine dead, 832 injured, and 127 trapped along with property damage, such as the collapse of buildings and road destruction.

APR decided to deliver donations through its Taiwanese subsidiary in part of its humanitarian efforts. Since APR, a Taiwanese subsidiary, was established in 2018, APR has been striving to target the local market with its beauty brands including MEDICUBE. The donations will be used for various purposes, such as helping recover from earthquake damage and supporting local victims.

APR has been committed to making social contributions at home and abroad for neighbors in need. In addition to the donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria in 2023, APR has donated for forest fire damage recovery in Gangneung and flood victim support. It has also been giving helping hands to the underprivileged through the Korean Red Cross and the Korean Welfare Services.

“We decided to provide support with deep consolation to the Taiwanese victims who were severely affected by the massive earthquake and hope to restore their daily lives as soon as possible.” said an APR official. He continued,“As a global enterprise, APR will share the difficulties of the local community and continue our corporate social responsibility.”

