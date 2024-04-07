Russian Army Strikes Kozacha Lopan With Guided Bombs, Destruction Caused

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian troops attacked Kozacha Lopan with a KAB, damaging private houses, civilian infrastructure, and a gas pipeline.

The head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



"As a result of the enemy's strike on Kozacha Lopan, private houses, civilian infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged," Zadorenko said.



According to him, the gas supply to the damaged area has been cut off. Specialized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the bombing.

There was no information about the victims.

As reported, five high-rise buildings and seven cars were damaged as a result of the airstrike in the center of Kharkiv.