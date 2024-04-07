Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144539 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree calling on National Assembly to convene on Wednesday, April 17.

3144568 KUWAIT -- An Amiri Decree was issued appointing governors of Al-Farwaniya, Al-Assima, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Al-Ahmadi and Al-Jahraa.

3144581 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya reiterated Kuwait's principled and firm support to the Palestinian people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

3144591 KUWAIT -- A team from Kuwait Medical Relief Society concluded its mission in Gaza Strip, after a relief and medical mission trip aimed at assisting the medical staff in the European Hospital and the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, performing several surgical and emergency operations for wounded Palestinians due to the tragic devastation and war there.

3144567 CAIRO -- Number of truckloads of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza per day via Rafah passageway has been increased to 300, effective Sunday, it was officially declared.

3144586 GAZA -- The Israeli occupation forces withdrew from most of the neighborhoods of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip after a military operation that lasted about four months, leaving widespread destruction in all areas along with hundreds of martyrs and injuries. (end)



