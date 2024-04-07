Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Cabinet's Resignation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Apr 8 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued yesterday, a decree accepting the cabinet's resignation, and another decree calling on the National Assembly to hold its first session on Apr 17.

The first decree stated that, the emir accepted the resignation of the prime minister and other ministers, adding that, they would continue to handle urgent matters of their respective positions, until the formation of a new cabinet.

Another Emiri decree called on the National Assembly, the parliament, to convene the first regular session of the 18th legislative term on Apr 17.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, submitted his cabinet's resignation to the emir on Saturday. The resignation, following the election of a new parliament on Thursday, is a procedural move, as the current government has to resign before the legislature's inauguration.

Kuwaiti voters cast their ballots on Thursday to elect members of the National Assembly. According to the vote count the next day, 50 deputies were selected from a pool of 200 candidates.– NNN-KUNA

