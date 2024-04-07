More Effort Needed To Keep Ukraine In International Focus - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is actively preparing for the annual summit of its UNITED24 charitable platform but much more effort is required to ensure that Ukraine remains in the international spotlight.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke in an evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

" We are already actively preparing our international activities for the coming weeks and months. In particular, we are planning the annual summit of the Ukrainian charity platform United24. I spoke with United24 ambassadors. I thanked them for their activity, both now and last year. Now everyone sees that much more personal energy and much more effort is needed to keep the Ukrainian issue in the focus of global attention alongside many other problems and conflicts. This is not an easy year. A year of elections in different countries and in the European Union. Conflicts and instability keep spreading around the world – in particular due to Russian investments in violence. And I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine after these years of war," Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked everyone who remains on Ukraine's side, providing assistance, and noted that“the key is to stay united with everyone in the world who values life – life safe from terror.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier today, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed support for Ukraine with the ambassadors of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, including with Francis Fukuyama, Richard Branson, Mark Hamill, Timothy Snyder, and prominent figures.

The UNITED24 platform was launched at Zelensky's initiative on May 5, 2022. Among the 24 ambassadors of the project are acclaimed actors, film directors, entrepreneurs, music artists, scholars, athletes, and even an astronaut.

Thanks to their support and contributions from donors across 110 countries, more than $625 million has been raised to support Ukraine since the platform's inception. Funds were used to purchase UAVs of various types, sea drones, anti-drone systems, demining equipment, incubators for premature babies, ambulance vehicles, as well as sponsor reconstruction of 26 bridges, apartment buildings, schools, and setting up bomb shelters for children.

