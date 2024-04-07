Bomb Squad Neutralizes Warhead Of Intercepted Russian Kamikaze Drone In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal technicians neutralized a Russian Geran one-way attack drone that was intercepted earlier.

This was reported by the local police press service, Ukrinform saw.

The downed drone with its intact explosive payload had been found out in a field in the Kryvyi Rih region.

"Law enforcers put the drone into safety, transported it to the detonation site, where it was destroyed," the police said.

As reported, overnight Sunday, April 7, Russian troops launched at Ukraine a Kh-31 guided air missile, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and 17 Shahed-131/136 UAVs. All drones were shot down over Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.