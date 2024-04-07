Zelensky Thanks Troops Defending Ukraine In Four“Hottest” Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukraine's defenders deployed in the Prydniprivia, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupiansk directions.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude in an evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Our gratitude to everyone who is now in combat, who is on the frontline, who is defending Ukraine from Russian evil with their courage. The 35th separate marine brigade operating in the Prydniprovya direction. Thank you guys! Pokrovsk direction – the 71st separate jaeger brigade and the 47th separate mechanized brigade. Thank you! Lyman direction – the 95th separate air assault brigade. Well done! Kupyansk direction – the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade. Thank you! Thank you to everyone who gives Ukraine the opportunity to stand up to terror, the opportunity to protect Ukrainian lives," the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 67 combat clashes were recorded along the frontlines since day-start on Sunday, with the largest number of Russian attacks, 26, seen in the Bakhmut direction.

Photo: President's Office