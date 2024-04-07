Combined Arms Army Holds Freestyle Wrestling Championship Among Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Freestyle wrestling championship among servicemen was held inthe Combined Arms Army, Azernews reports, citingMinistry of Defense.

During the championship, held at the Nakhchivan Olympic SportsComplex, the Combined Arms Army's officer, Lieutenant Colonel VahidMammadov and the main referee of the competition Hikmet Huseynovbrought to the attention of the military sportsmen the goals andrules of the championship. It was noted that the development ofsports in the Azerbaijan Army is always in the spotlight, variousevents aimed at increasing servicemen's interest in sports areheld. Various sports competitions held among servicemen are part ofthe work done.

114 athletes from 12 teams took part in the competitionsofficiated by the referees of the Wrestling Federation ofNakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In the competitions, teams of servicemen from motorized rifleunits took the top 3.

The winners who took the top 3 in the individual and teamcompetitions were awarded cups, diplomas and honorarycertificates.