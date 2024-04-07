Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistani PM Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salaman Al-Saud reviewed Sunday with visiting Pakistani Premier Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif the joint efforts to strengthen bilateral ties as well as the regional and international developments of common interest. This came in a meeting held at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end) rs

