Omani, Iranian Fms Voice Backing For Mideast De-Escalation Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 7 (KUNA) - Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi and Iranian opposite number Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Sunday support to the efforts exerted to reduce escalation in the region.

They also stressed the need for the voice of wisdom to be present in resolving all conflicts.

"The Palestinian cause is the main issue we are trying to overcome in light of the Palestinian people's suffering as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and various occupied Palestinian territories," Al Busaidi said in a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian in Muscat today.

He added that Oman believes that there is no way but the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the world's recognition of its internationally recognized borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stated that Oman will continue its efforts until this hostile war launched by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip stops.

The Omani minister stressed that his meeting with his Iranian counterpart represents an opportunity to exchange views, consult and coordinate regarding various developments taking place in the region.

It also represents a chance to know how to work together to calm and reduce escalation, and for wisdom to prevail in the tireless attempts to find successful solutions to various issues and conflicts.

He added that the visit of his Iranian counterpart comes to follow up on the results of the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Iran, and the visit of the Iranian President to the Sultanate of Oman.

It also comes as a continuation and extension of consultation and cooperation between the two countries. There is a discussion of agreements between the two sides that serve augmenting economic cooperation, especially in the trade and investment fields.

On his turn, the Iranian minister Amir-Abdollahian expressed his appreciation to Sultan Haitham for the initiative that was launched to lift the sanctions imposed by the United States of America and the efforts of Oman to support stability in the region. He also hailed Oman's promotion of regional cooperation.

He noted that the bilateral relations between Oman and Iran are witnessing development in all fields. The volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased by two and a half times over the past year. Activating the "North-South" corridor is a matter of interest for both countries, he added.

He further said that Iran holds consultations with Oman at the highest level regarding taking important developments in the region and the world.

There is an agreement between the two sides on the necessity of stopping the war and genocide in Gaza immediately, he added.

He also said that the attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus opened a new chapter of war-mongering and expanding the scope of war in the region. (end)

