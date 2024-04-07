Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reports Ukrainian Drone Attacks

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, April 8 (IANS) Ukrainian drones attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Sunday, including one on the dome of the 6th power unit, according to the plant's press service.

The NPP said the attack on the dome had not caused critical injuries or casualties and that there were no threats of violation of safety limits, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The radiation background at the station and the adjacent territory has not changed and is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of the power units, and does not exceed the natural background values," the NPP's press service said on Telegram.

RIA Novosti news agency cited the International Atomic Energy Agency's statement as saying that the agency's experts were informed about the explosion. The agency's head, Rafael Grossi, has called for measures to avoid any actions that could threaten the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Earlier in the day, the power plant reported an attack in the area of its canteen, which damaged a truck unloading food.

It added that another drone arrival was registered in the cargo port area.

Zaporizhzhia NPP had recorded multiple Ukrainian military drone arrivals at the nuclear facility in recent days, the press service said on Friday.

Also on Friday, Russia Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned Ukraine and its Western allies against attempts to attack or destabilize the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and includes six power units with a total capacity of 6 gigawatts. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken under Russian control.