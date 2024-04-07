Restricting Facebook Aims To Filter Controversial Ads: Ministery Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

After the statements made by the Acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology of the Taliban administration, indicating the completion of a policy to restrict or block Facebook, the spokesperson for this ministry says that this action aims to filter out advertisements contrary to norms and beliefs.

Enayatullah Alkozai, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology of the Taliban administration, wrote in a post on social media platform X last night that the purpose of imposing restrictions on Facebook is to filter out advertisements and marketing contrary to norms and beliefs.

Previously, Najibullah Haqani, the Acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, had announced the completion of a policy for restricting or blocking Facebook in Afghanistan in an interview with Tolonews yesterday.

The Acting Minister of Telecommunications had said that the youth of the country currently need education and should not be engaged in social networks. He said,“Our youth and you are in a situation where they are academically weak, and most of them are illiterate, and still wasting their time and money on these things is in favor of the company and to the detriment of the nation, hence a policy has been made to restrict and block Facebook for this reason.”

Facebook is among the popular social networks among the citizens of Afghanistan and has the most users among other social networks in Afghanistan. Therefore, following the statements of the Minister of Telecommunications regarding the readiness of a policy to restrict or block this social network, these statements have faced a wave of reactions from users.

This social platform is popular among various segments of the Afghan people and is used for various purposes such as commerce, education, information dissemination, entertainment, and other goals.

Mahmoud, a journalist for a media outlet in Kabul, says that blocking or restricting Facebook eliminates the free flow of information in Afghanistan, and if this plan is implemented, it creates distance among the people.

According to him, since social media users in Afghanistan include ordinary citizens, institutions, and media if this social network is restricted or blocked, its users will lose a good communication tool.

Mehdi, another journalist, talks about the potential implementation of the policy to block and restrict Facebook, saying that Facebook is one of the most used and key platforms for information dissemination, and if it is blocked, it may lead to severe information blackout in the country.

Samiya, 23, a resident of Kabul and one of the users of the Facebook social network who claims to use this platform and other social platforms for 6 to 8 hours daily, says that the prohibition of this social network leads to ignorance of contemporary information and societal backwardness from global developments.

She says,“Social networks have more advantages than their negative effects, which can be used in information dissemination, commerce, recreation, buying and selling, establishing relationships, etc., and through them, success can be achieved.”

Kamela, another Facebook user, in response to this potential action by the Ministry of Telecommunications, says,“This country is becoming a prison, they shut everything down, only the mosque remains, which they will eventually shut down too.”

Indeed, Facebook serves as a source of income for many users in Afghanistan, who monetize their activities on the platform. Blocking or restricting Facebook would consequently lead to financial losses for these users, particularly at a time when job opportunities are scarce in the country. This further underscores the potential negative impact of such measures on individuals' livelihoods and economic stability.

However, it is not clear to what extent the Ministry of Telecommunications will succeed in implementing this plan if the policy to block or restrict the Facebook social network in Afghanistan is implemented.

Earlier, four years ago, the Ministry of Telecommunications had warned that if Afghanistan's proposed regulations on how Facebook operates in Afghanistan were not accepted within the next six months, the activity of this company would be prohibited.

Shahzad Gul Aryoubi, the former Minister of Telecommunications of the Afghan government, said four years ago in a press conference that all fake accounts on Facebook and accounts that are“improperly used” must be blocked.

He had said that in this regard, officially and through the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, contact had been made with Facebook and they would be strongly requested to respect Afghanistan laws.

