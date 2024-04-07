New Zealand Visa Types For Malaysian, Norwegian, Danish, Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA TYPES







There are different types of New Zealand visas:

Visitor Visas

This visa is only valid for tourism and visits to family and friends. A visiting visa allows you to study in the country for up to three months.

Student Visas

These are visas that allow you to study for at least 12 weeks in New Zealand, whether for an English course, general education, or higher education.

Work Visas

In response to a potential employer's request. If you find work and the employer agrees to hire you, you may be able to obtain a work visa, subject to some additional restrictions.

Resident Visas

If you work in a specialized profession in New Zealand and meet certain qualifications, you may be eligible to apply for a resident visa. If you want to live permanently in New Zealand, you can apply for a Resident Visa. There are three options for obtaining residency: the Skilled Migrant Category, the Family Category, and the Business Investor Category.

Business Visas

This visa is for those who want to establish or buy a business in New Zealand. A business plan is necessary in addition to providing evidence of adequate funding. If you plan to establish a business in New Zealand and plan to invest a minimum of NZ$100,000, you should think about applying for a business visa.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALAYSIAN CITIZENS

Malaysians planning to visit New Zealand are required to submit an online application for an Electronic Travel Authority. Malaysians are working together with the New Zealand eTA to enhance safety for visitors in New Zealand. Pre-screening non-citizens who enter the nation without a visa helps to detect possible risks and enables the prevention of illegal border entries. Malaysians can stay in New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days without needing a visa. However, Malaysians need an E-Travel Authorization to enter the country visa-free. Travelers who satisfy New Zealand's visa exemption criteria are able to access the country without a visa by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorization. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority assists foreign tourists who visit the country for holidays, business conferences, or other occasions. All you need is a valid passport and visa, and the country is ready to take you. Visa-free access is permitted for tourism purposes and business activities. The NZeTA is electronically linked to the holder's passport. The NZeTA allows Malaysian citizens to travel to New Zealand without a visa. Malaysian citizens wishing to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months or for other travel purposes require a visa. The online NZeTA application process is quick and easy. The application process only takes a few minutes and can be done from home.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



A current passport that is valid for at least six months upon arrival.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

Arrival and departure dates. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA)

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

People from 190 visa-exempt countries, including those with a Danish passport, must get a visa waiver before traveling to New Zealand. Because of visa waiver agreements between Denmark and the New Zealand government, Danish residents can apply for a NZeTA. Danish citizens have a range of visa options for traveling to New Zealand. Starting in July 2019, Danish nationals are required to have an eTA from the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) in order to visit New Zealand without a visa for up to 90 days through the Visa Waiver System, established in 2009. The New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry visa that allows Danish visa waiver holders to visit the country several times in two years. The process of obtaining a New Zealand eTA or New Zealand visa waiver is very simple and only takes a few minutes using a computer, mobile phone or tablet with a good internet connection. Since the entire application process takes place online, Danish travelers can avoid going to the local New Zealand embassy or consulate to obtain a visa.

Requirements for the NZeTA for Danish Citizens



Having a valid passport issued by the Danish government.

The passport should have a validity of at least 3 months beyond the date of departure from New Zealand.

Having a valid debit/credit card information to pay the online processing fee and the tourist tax.

Having a current email address to receive updates and notifications regarding the status of the NZeTA application.

Applicants of Denmark must have a clean criminal and immigration record. Danish citizens must also have sound health when applying for their NZeTA unless they are traveling to the country for medical treatment or consultation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

Israeli citizens and people from 190 other countries with visa-free status are required to obtain a visa waiver in order to enter New Zealand. The NZeTA enables qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without requiring a visa from an embassy. If you are not needed to get a visa, you will need to apply for a New Zealand ETA, as most visitors will need one. If Israeli citizens intend to stay in New Zealand for under 90 days, they have the option to apply for a New Zealand Tourist eTA. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) was implemented by the New Zealand government on October 1st, 2019. A total of two years from the date of issuance, Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

Norwegian citizens planning to visit New Zealand need to obtain an NZeTA, which is an electronic visa waiver. Citizens from 190 countries who do not need a visa to enter New Zealand, including those with Norwegian passports, must still get a visa waiver. The NZeTA program was introduced in July 2019 in New Zealand. The Visa Waiver Program, implemented in 2019 for Norwegian and New Zealand citizens going overseas, permits Norwegian passport holders to visit New Zealand for up to 90 days without requiring a New Zealand visa from Norway. It allows qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without needing to obtain a visa from an embassy. It is easy and simple for Norwegian passport holders to obtain a valid New Zealand eTA before visiting the country. The NZeTA grants multiple entry to holders up to 90 consecutive days each within its 2-year validity provided the passport used on the application form is still valid. Because the travel authorization is an electronic document, Norwegians can apply for an NZeTA online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA?



Valid passport – what you should do before you proceed to fill in the application form is to make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – after you submit your application, you will receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Means of online payment – You can use a credit or debit card, but if you want, you can use PayPal.