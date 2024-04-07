Indian Visa For Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolian, Montenegro Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR MICRONESIAN CITIZENS

India is widely recognized as a top tourist spot in Asia due to its cultural, geographical, and historical attractions. In the year 2017, the Indian authorities introduced the e-Visa online system, simplifying and quickening the application process. Citizens from the Federated States of Micronesia are included in the over 169 nationalities that can apply for an Indian e-visa. It is possible for Micronesians to request an eVisa for India in order to visit friends and family, conduct business, or seek short-term medical treatment. The e-Tourist Visa for India is required for those who want to travel to the country for tourism. Presently, there exist three categories of India e-Tourist visas, varying based on the duration of the applicants' stay in the nation. The 30-day, double entry visa is valid for one month from the issue date and allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days from the arrival date. There are two other types of e-tourist visas, including the tourist e-visa for one year, which is valid for one year from the date of issue and has a maximum stay of 90 days. Tourist e-visa for 5 years: is valid for 5 years from the issue date. This e-visa allows citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia to stay in India for up to 90 days per visit. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour; however, all details must be entered correctly, as errors can result in delays or rejection. Applicants should request the visa four business days before departure.







INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MICRONESIAN CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

