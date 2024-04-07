Calling Young Changemakers: AIESEC’S Youth Speak Forum 24 Ignites The Power Within!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Delhi, India, 7th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The future belongs to the youth, and AIESEC , a global non-profit youth-run organisation, is committed to empowering them to take charge. Their initiative, the Youth Speak Forum 24, themed“Educate, Empower, Equalise: Youth Leading the Way,” is a dynamic platform designed to ignite the passion within young minds and equip them with the tools to become agents of positive change.

Aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of quality education, gender equality, and industry, innovation, and infrastructure, this forum promises an enriching experience for all participants. Taking place on April 7th at IIT Delhi in collaboration with Academic Outreach & New Initiatives Office of IIT Delhi, the Youth Speak Forum 24 offers a unique opportunity for young people to connect with renowned speakers, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and develop a roadmap for positive change.

AIESEC , known for fostering responsible leadership and providing youth with international internship/work opportunities spanning over 108 countries, brings this platform to IIT Delhi. Here, students can explore these international opportunities alongside learning from inspiring leaders. To apply for international internships, please visit .

Inspiring Minds Take the Stage

The Youth Speak Forum 24 boasts a stellar lineup of speakers, ready to ignite your passion and equip you with valuable insights. These luminaries include Vineet Gupta (Founder & Trustee, Ashoka & Plaksha University), Jitendra Das (Director General, FORE), Himanshi Singh (Educational Influencer, Founder of Let's Learn), Pushkar Raj Thakur (Business Coach, Finance Educator), Shelly Oberoi (Mayor & MCD of Delhi-NCR), Shubhankar Mishra (Journalist, Ex-AajTak, ZeeNews), Nitin Joshi (Business Content Creator), a panel on Gender Equality featuring Shruti Kapoor(UNICEF Project Lead: YuWaah, University of Chicago Alum), Ishita Mangal (Fashion Influencer), and Mitali Nikore (Founder at Nikore Associates).

Standing Together for Change

The Youth Speak Forum 24 is made possible with the support of esteemed partners committed to youth empowerment. These partners include Suzlon Energy (Official Collaboration Partner), Suez India Pvt Ltd (Official Sustainability Partner), Graphic Pulse(Official Printing Partner), FORE Group, DOMS, Budweiser Energy, YuWaah UNICEF, and IYC.

Join the movement! Together, let's shape a brighter future. Tickets are available on Book My Show: Click Here