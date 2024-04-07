(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MANAUS, Brazil – LAC Flavors , the main business forum for the food and beverage industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, will take place on June 5 and 6, 2024 in Manaus, Brazil, announced the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The event, organized in collaboration with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian government's export promotion agency, is designed to foster matchmaking opportunities between Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from Latin America and the Caribbean and global buyers to bolster the region's economy through trade and business opportunities.

In addition to matchmaking sessions, LAC Flavors 2024 will offer workshops and seminars on topics such as sustainable sourcing, food tech, certifications, e-commerce, negotiation techniques, and sustainable packaging. A special session with local and international world-renowned chefs will explore the gastronomic treasures of Amazonian ingredients.

The 12th edition of the event is being organized by the IDB through its platform ConnectAmericas – the first business-oriented social network in the Americas. It will showcase culinary innovation, traditional flavours, and a vast array of innovative food and beverage products from across the region, with a special focus on Amazon's offerings.

IDB is working with ApexBrasil to prepare the SMEs before their business rounds, in addition to identifying supplier companies, international buyers and partner institutions.

Around 500 participants are expected to attend the event, including international buyers, suppliers from Latin America and the Caribbean, and representatives from the region's trade and investment promotion agencies.

Registration for the event

The post LAC Flavors 2024 – Latin American and Caribbean Food and Beverage sector to focus on Amazon economic opportunities appeared first on Caribbean News Global .