Azerbaijani Wrestler Qualified For Paris-2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani wrestler Aliabbas Rzazade won a license for theParis-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler achieved this success at theEuropean OG Qualifier 2024 wrestling held in Baku.

The 57 kg athlete met Vladimir Yegorov (North Macedonia) in thesemi-finals. Rzazade won with a score of 4:3 and won the right toparticipate in the French capital.

Rzazade, who defeated Simone Piroddu (Italy) 11:0 and SuleymanAtli (Türkiye) 6:0 in the previous stages, became the first licenseholder of the Azerbaijan national team at the competition inBaku.

It should be noted that today 4 more wrestlers of the Azerbaijannational team will compete for a license to Paris-2024.