Committee Chairman Highlights Shusha-Azerbaijani House As Pinnacle Of Azerbaijani Home Initiatives Worldwide

"Although Azerbaijani homes are being opened in 15 countriesaround the world, the most beautiful, meaningful, and politicallysignificant is the Shusha-Azerbaijani House."

Azernews reports that these thoughts were expressed by FuadMuradov, the Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs ofAzerbaijan, during the opening ceremony of the Shusha-AzerbaijaniHouse held in Kayseri.

He noted that Shusha is the eye of Azerbaijan.

"As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of TurkeyRecep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood is notonly for today but also for the future. Every region of Turkiye isnative to us. Shusha-Azerbaijan House, which we inaugurated today,is the 29th such project supported by our state."

The chairman of the committee thanked the mayors of Kayseri,Talas, and Azerbaijani associations operating in Kayseri forsupporting the opening of "Shusha" Azerbaijan House.