What Makes Tehran Remain Silent In Front Of West That Tramples On Its 'Red Line'?

Elnur Enveroglu

As the Western forces approach the South Caucasus, Iran's maskdrops down getting its real insidious intentions to be revealed April 5 meeting that discussed the West's plan to change thestatus quo in the South Caucasus met with dissatisfaction by theregional states. But except Iran alone...

We remember that just a year ago, when the Zangazur issue wasbeing discussed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran's unnecessaryinterference was remembered with a famous expression: "The territory of Armenia is our redline."

Tehran still swallow its words that it uttered in fury and rageat Baku. The territories of Armenia came under the influence of theUnited States and the European mission, not Azerbaijan. Thus, theUnited States brought NATO forces – Iran's biggest nightmare - tothe territories of Armenia, where military exercises took placeunder the instruction of American officers. Nevertheless, Iran hadno reaction to it, at all.

Iran, which is trying to create a senseless scandal by calling acattle farm in Azerbaijan's Zangilan "a military base of a foreigncountry", does not express any concern to the fact that theEuropean mission that controls the borders of Armenia from thenorth to the south is in the region, that is, right face to facewith Iran near its border.

It seems that Iran avoids the strong Azerbaijan factor more thanthe arrival of the Western forces in the region. If it were not so,Iran would not have initiated the transfer of arms and ammunitionto Armenia in secret ways.

The Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan has not yet clarified theinformation that has been spread about the cargo planes belongingto Iranian airlines carrying weapons to Armenia since the end ofMarch.

However, official Tehran knows that no secret operation canescape the attention of Azerbaijan. A few days ago, the weaponstransported to Armenia on the Iranian Boeing-747 cargo plane werecertainly not intended to attack Israel or the United States, butonly to support the provocation directed against Azerbaijan.

Further to Tehran's nefarious policy, a few days ago, it onceagain tried to draw attention to the Israeli-Azerbaijani relationsby spreading information about the targeting of the Israeli embassyin Baku. However, this maneuver, which is Iran's traditionalmethod, was aimed at Azerbaijan, not Israel. Iran expresses anumber of opinions and statements about Palestine and even sendsempty messages full of threats to Israel. However, it is no secretthat all this is just bluff. Iran has never been an Islamic countryand has never helped any Muslim country. Responding to the murderof tens of thousands of Muslims in Palestine with only "statements"also shows the absence of Iran's courage and exposes its hypocrisy this is not the case, then why does it expresses that it is anenemy of the United States and in fact engages in secret commercialactivities?

Both in diplomacy and in normal neighborly relations, this iseven worse dishonesty and duplicity.

The insincerity of Iran's "Muslim brotherhood" appeared with itsdisloyalty while supporting to Armenia.

When the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation, theTehran regime was silent and ignored the Armenian vandalism inGarabagh, as well as the crimes committed against the localcommunity. Although Armenians, insulted mosques in Garabagh overthe last 30 years, Iran, which calls itself an Islamic state, sentfuel to Armenia. But why was it helping a country that turned thosemosques into pig and animal sheds?

After the end of the Armenian invasion, Iran repeatedly sent asabotage group to Garabagh by secret means and tried to causeprovocations through their mediation. This was an example of Iran'shostility to Azerbaijan in the region after 2020.

Even now, Iran has been playing a secret game with the UnitedStates and does not interfere in the West's policy in the MiddleEast and the South Caucasus in exchange for condoning illegal oilsales. Conducting secret US-Iran meetings in the Gulf countries,children of people represented in the Iranian government studyingin the US, doing business activities, etc., all these make Iranshut its mouth and blind to the ongoing threat approaching to theSouth Caucasus.