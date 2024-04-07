Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district in Kharkiv on Sunday has increased to five.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, a 45-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. Four women aged 37 to 72 were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Prosecutors and police investigators have documented the consequences of the enemy attack. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the enemy strike had damaged at least 13 high-rise apartment buildings and private houses, educational institutions, cafes, hostels, hotels, cars, garages, etc.

According to preliminary reports, the invaders launched two glide bombs at the city from a warplane.

Earlier reports said that at around 11:45 on April 7, Russian invaders launched a massive shelling of the central part of Kharkiv from the Belgorod region.

Two enemy munitions hit the yard of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, 80 meters from the entrance to the central recreation park, where many people, including children, were at that time of the attack. Three people were reported to have been injured.