Two Wounded In Second Russian Attack On Huliaipole Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the front-line town of Huliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region for the second time on Sunday, April 7.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"For the second time today, the Russians shelled front-line Huliaipole with Grad [multiple rocket launchers]," Fedorov said.

According to him, the attack wounded a couple.

"A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured when they were in the yard of their house," Fedorov said.

He added that the enemy was insidiously attacking civilian infrastructure and urged residents to use the opportunity to evacuate.

The previous Grad MLRS attack on Huliaipole killed three civilians.