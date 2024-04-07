Drone Explodes At ZNPP - IAEA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IAEA said that a drone explosion was recorded on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA reported this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

"IAEA experts have been informed by ZNPP that a drone detonated on site today. Such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

IAEA experts record sounds of outgoing artillery fire at

He called for refraining from actions that contradict the five IAEA principles and violate nuclear safety.

As reported earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it was aware of reports and photographs related to the presence of Russian military and equipment inside one of the machine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but the agency's experts present at the plant are not given full access to all areas of the plant.