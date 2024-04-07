Defense Forces Destroy Russian Supercam And Orlan-10 Reconnaissance Drones Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the Black Sea on Sunday, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs - Supercam and Orlan-10.

"During the day on April 7, 2024, in the Odesa region, over the Black Sea, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs - Supercam and Orlan-10," the statement said.

As reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 7, 2024, amounted to about 447,510 people, of which 820 were killed in the past day.



In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,074 (+17) enemy tanks, 13,551 (+54) armored fighting vehicles, 11,316 (+54) artillery systems, 1,036 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 749 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,956 (+61) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,064 (+4) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,071 (+79) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,864 (+10) pieces of special equipment.