Israel Withdraws Some Troops From Gaza Strip - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Israeli Defense Forces announced the withdrawal of its ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, with the exception of one brigade.

This was reported by Reuters citing an IDF spokesman, Ukrinform reported.

It was unclear whether the troop reduction in south Gaza would delay a long-threatened incursion into the city of Rafah, which Netanyahu says is needed to eliminate Hamas but anxious foreign powers have said could wreak an unacceptable toll on civilians.

As reported, negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be held today in the Egyptian capital Cairo with the participation of mediators and delegations from Israel and Hamas.