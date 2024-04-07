Invaders Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka. A 23-year-old woman was injured.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



"The Russian army attacked Bilozerka. A 23-year-old woman who was on the street during the shelling was injured," the Kherson Regional State Administration reported.



According to the Regional State Administration, the victim was taken to a hospital in moderate condition. She is being provided with the necessary assistance.

"The victim was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion," the Regional State Administration said.

As reported earlier, the Southern Defense Forces repelled two attacks in the Orikhiv direction and five more near Krynky.