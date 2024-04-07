Russians Shell 16 Settlements In Sumy Region In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian troops struck 89 times at 16 settlements in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Regional Police, Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, enemy troops continued to shell the territory of the region. A total of 89 attacks were made on 16 settlements of the Sumy region," the report says.

According to the police, the shelling damaged a power line, a civilian infrastructure facility, a garage, and vehicles.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incidents under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, on the night of Sunday, April 7, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Kh-31 guided missile, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and 17 Shahed-131/136 attack drones. All enemy drones were shot down.