Enemy Shells Suburbs Of Zolochiv In Kharkiv Region With Guided Bombs, Causing Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the enemy fired at the suburbs of Zolochiv at noon with KABs, damaging the company's reservoirs and technical structures.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At noon, the Russians fired at the suburbs of Zolochiv with KABs. Reservoirs and technical structures of a local enterprise were damaged, and windows in private homes were smashed. There were no casualties," noted Syniehubov.

According to him, the enemy continues to massively shell towns and villages in the Kharkiv region, terrorizing civilians and damaging energy infrastructure. In total, more than 20 localities were under attack.

"The most heavily shelled were the localities in the Kupiansk direction, Vovchansk, and Borova," added the head of the Military Administration.

He noted that the enemy has changed the tactics of shelling: repeated attacks on the same location are carried out systematically day and night.

Injury toll in Russian attack onrises to five

Syniehubov added that the mandatory evacuation has been completed in the Kupiansk district. However, he does not rule out that the same evacuation will have to be carried out in the Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

As reported, five high-rise buildings and seven cars were damaged as a result of the airstrike in the center of Kharkiv.