Russians Attack Nikopol District Eight Times, Damaging House, Infrastructure Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Nikopol district eight times in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Nikopol district experienced eight enemy attacks during the day. The aggressor used kamikaze drones five times and fired three times from artillery," Lysak said.

According to him, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pershotravneve communities were hit.

"A private house, an excavator, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," added the head of the Military Administration.

As reported earlier, air defense destroyed 11 Shahed drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.