Egypt: Number Of Relief Trcukloads Entering Gaza Has Been Increased

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 7 (KUNA) -- Number of truckloads of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza per day via Rafah passageway has been increased to 300, effective Sunday, it was officially declared.

The decision to increase the number of these trucks has been taken in line with instructions by President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, said the head of the public information authority Daya Rashwan in a statement on Sunday.

Rashwan affirmed that Egypt would speed up transfer of the humanitarian aid to Gaza to cope with the aggravating crisis, revealing that the number of truckloads of relief supplies, sent by Egypt alone, that entered the strip since start of the fasting month of Ramadan reached 322.

Number of such trucks that entered Gaza via Rafah since start of the Israeli aggression reached 19,354, loaded with 19.952 tons of necessities and medical equipment in additon to 10,435 tons of fuel.

He added that the humanitarian aid to Gaza covered 123,453 tons of food supplies, 26,692 tons of water, 2,023 tents, 123 ambulance vehicles and 44.103 tons of other relief materials.

Rashwan also said that 3,764 injured and ill Palestinians had entered Egypt, accompanied by 6,191 companions, in addition to the entry of 66,759 foreigners and people of dual citizenship. (end)

