Public Prosecution Orders That Vote-Buying Accused Be Put Behind Bars

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- The Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of a citizen accused of buying votes of two female nationals for a candidate in the fifth constituency in the latest parliamentary elections.

The suspect has also been charged with possession of drugs.

The Public Prosecution said on its X account on Sunday that the suspect had been interrogated and confessed to the possession of the materials that had been found with him.

It declared on Sunday the start of interrogating two citizens on charges of vote buying and that one of the accused had carried mobile phones, a computer and lists and phone numbers of voters. (end)

