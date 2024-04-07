Amiri Decree Appoints Governors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- An Amiri Decree was issued on Sunday appointing governors of Al-Farwaniya, Al-Assima, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Al-Ahmadi and Al-Jahraa. The Amiri Decree stipulated the appointment with a minister's degree Adhbi Nasser Al-Adhbi Al-Sabah as Al-Farwaniya Governor, Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah as Al-Assima Governor, Sabah Badr Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor, Hamad Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah as Al-Ahmadi Governor and Hamad Jassem Mohammad Mheisen Al-Habshi as Al-Jahraa Governor. (end) rk

