Police Crack Down On Drug Dealers

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) dealt with nine drug-related cases, including thwarting two smuggling attempts of 600,000 narcotic pills and 210,000 narcotic pills.According to a statement, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) media office reported that during the past few days, AND officers cracked down on 19 drug dealers, pushers and smugglers in 9 different cases, arresting all 19.

